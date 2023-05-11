OVER 1,000 UNZA WORKERS UNABLE TO ACCESS THEIR 20% NAPSA PARTIAL WITHDRAWAL

Over 1000 University of Zambia UNZA employees are unable to access their 20% National Pension Scheme Authority NAPSA partial withdrawal as a result of university management not remitting to NAPSA despite deducting from their monthly salaries.

An employee who spoke on condition of anonymity on behalf of the other workers has lamented that the workers are behind by 5 years in remitting NAPSA contributions.

He has explained that the workers only came to know about this development after a number of them tried to apply for the 20% partial withdrawal following the signing into law of the NAPSA Act, by President Hakainde Hichilema on 17th April, 2023 but were unable to do so.

And University of Zambia Lecturers And Researchers Union UNZALARU General Secretary, Kelvin Mambwe says the union is aware of this happening and that government has since been engaged through cabinet office on this challenge as well as other issues affecting the university and currently waiting for a response.

CREDIT:PN