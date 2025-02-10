Over 10,000 South African Afrikaners inquiries U.S. asylum in 18 hours



Recent reports indicate that over 10,000 South African Afrikaners have inquired about applying for asylum in the United States within a span of 18 hours.





This surge in interest follows U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order offering refugee status to white South Africans, particularly Afrikaners, citing concerns over alleged rights violations in South Africa.





However, many Afrikaner groups, including Orania, AfriForum and the Solidarity Movement, have declined the offer, expressing their commitment to remain in South Africa and address local challenges.