Over 11,000 cattle to be slaughtered

OVER 11,000 cattle in Chisamba and Chibombo districts that have contracted bovine pleuropneumonia (CBPP) or have shown signs of it will be slaughtered to contain the disease.

The cattle disease, which is highly contagious, was reported on September 2. The disease was verified on September 3 and declared on September 5.

Central Province veterinary officer Allan Lizambi said as of yesterday, 11,155 cattle in the two districts valued at about K87,455,200 from five farms tested positive for CBPP.

“Initially, we talked about 8,000 animals but with the additional ones from other farmers, we found the number of the disease actually went to 11,155. “These are the animals that lived with the infection and unfortunately, we have to kill all these animals