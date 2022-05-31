OVER 11,000 HEALTH WORKERS TO START RECIEVING APPOINTMENT LETTERS NEXT WEEK

By Prince Kaliza Jnr.

Over 11,000 Succeful Health Workers who have been considered in the 2022 recruitment exercise will start recieving appointment letters next week.

According to Civil Service Commission Chairperson, Peter Mumba, the Succeful candidates will have their appointment letters next week in June.

Mr. Mumba says all districts that were mandated to undertake the selection process, through their human resource management committees will send out letters of appointments to Succeful candidates.

Mr. Mumba was speaking in Ndola, during a courtesy call on Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary, Augustine Kasongo.

Over 110,000 health workers applied to fill the 11,000 position advertised by the Government in the health sector alone.

The UPND Government announced the first cohort deployment for Health workers of 30,000 as it embarks on another plan to employ more in the few following years.