By Tinkerbel Mwila

285 houses in Ndola district on the Copperbelt have collapsed while several others have been flooded due to heavy rains experienced in the region.

The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit-DMMU- has since relocated some of the residents and provided relief food and tents to the flood victims.

The affected residents are now calling on government to find a lasting solution to the flood affected households by awarding them alternative land and building materials.

And DMMU Copperbelt Regional Coordinator George Akalemwa says Ndola and Chingola districts are the most affected by the flash floods experienced across the province.

Meanwhile, Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Augustine Kasongo has directed Ndola City Council to demolish all structures built along the river banks following the collapsing of 50 houses and 10 submerging in water.

PHOENIX NEWS