OVER 200 TRADERS AT KAMWALA’S LUBARMA MARKET FACE EVICTION

Over 200 traders at Lusaka’s Kamwala Lubarma Market are on the verge of losing their trading places, to a Chinese investor who claims to have obtained the title for the area.

The news has steered uproar among traders who have appealed to President Hakainde Hichilema to intervene.

This matter has been brought to the attention of Kamwala Ward Councilor Mainda Simata who says the Chinese investor has indeed produced a title deed but is willing to compensate the affected traders.

According to the councilor, the said investor intends to build modern shops.

Source: Diamond TV