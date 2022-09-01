OVER 23, 000 IN REMAND CORRECTIONAL FACILITIES WITHOUT TRIAL

By Joan Musabila

The Human Rights Commission has revealed that over 23, 000 people are remanded in various correctional facilities without trial.

The Commissions inspections of various correctional facilities reveal that there is a backlog of cases pending cause listing, hearing, appeal and judgement, resulting in continued overcrowding in correctional facilities.

Commission Chairperson Mudford Mwandenga also says the increased number of detainees seeking justice and bails among others has contributed to the various human rights challenges such as access to proper sanitation.

Mr. Mwandenga has also urged law enforcement agencies to stop the practice of arresting and detaining suspects without thorough investigations.