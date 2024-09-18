OVER $240 MILLION REQUIRED FOR RECAPITALIZATION OF ZAMBIA RAILWAYS LIMITED

By Tellah Hazinji

Zambia Railways Limited-ZRL- says it needs $248 million investment to finance it’s business strategic plan aimed at recapitalizing the company.

Addressing the media in Lusaka today, ZRL Board Chairperson Emmanuel Hachipuka says the company is currently operating at a loss owing to operational challenges that need to be addressed.

Mr. Hachipuka says one of the most pressing challenges the railway firm is facing is the current track condition which is aged and in a poor state which he says can only support average train speeds of about 15kilometer per hour.

He says the deferred maintenance due to cash flow constraints has also contributed to the current condition of the railway infrastructure and rolling stock.

Mr. Hachipuka further explained that in terms of rolling stock, the locomotive situation has become dire with mainline locomotive availability averaging 1 Zambia Railways owned and 3 leased locomotives while shunt locomotives are averaging 3.

