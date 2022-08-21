CHINGOLA COUNCIL RAZES OVER 300 ILLEGAL STRUCTURES, MOVE SPARKS ANGER

By Rogan Labika

Chingola Municipal Council has demolished over 300 structures, illegally built on the Kasompe Airstrip, a land on title and belonging to Zambia Civil Aviation Authority.

In a statement made available to Diamond News, Chingola Municipal Council Assistant Public Relations Manager, Evelyn Mulenga, says the land in question was not allocated by the local council and structures were erected without planning permission from the local authority.

Ms. Mulenga says the municipality, through the department of Development Planning issued enforcement notices on 15th February, 2022 for the developers to suspend all works and demolish the structures within a period of 28 days.

Meanwhile, residents whose houses have been demolished say the plots from where they had erected structures were allocated to them by the local authority.

The residents have called for investigations into the issuance of plots in the said area.