OVER 300,000 SOCIAL CASH TRANSFER BENEFICIARIES RECEIVE FUNDS



MINISTRY of Community Development and Social Services, has disclosed that it has over the past week disbursed Social Cash Transfer (SCT) funds to over 300,000 beneficiary households across the country through various Payment Service Providers (PSPs).



Ministry Permanent Secretary Angela Kawandami says that this follows the release of the final K355 million by the Ministry of Finance, enabling the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services to complete pending payments, particularly for beneficiaries on Airtel Money who experienced delays.



Ms Kawandami adds that the Ministry is currently mopping up payments for the November/December 2024 payment cycle and is in the process of preparing for the January/February 2025 payment cycle to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries receive their entitlements in a timely manner.



She explains that the release of these funds underscores the Government’s unwavering commitment to supporting the livelihoods of Zambia’s most vulnerable citizens, including women, children, persons with disabilities, and the elderly.



Ms Kawandami also says that by promoting economic empowerment and reducing poverty, the Social Cash Transfer programme continues to foster inclusive growth and social protection for the nation’s most marginalized groups.



She further adds that the Ministry extends its gratitude to the Government, the World Bank, and other cooperating partners for their invaluable support and collaboration in strengthening social protection systems in Zambia.



Ms Kawandami has reaffirmed the Ministry’s dedication to enhancing service delivery in the Social Cash Transfer programme.



She has further urged the beneficiaries to use the funds prudently to improve their livelihoods and contribute to community development.



