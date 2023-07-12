OVER 34,000 BENEFICIARIES IN NORTHERN PROVINCE TO BE INCLUDED UNDER SOCIAL CASH TRANSFER

…. Govt stays committed to ensure that citizens can afford basic necessities in their households, says Mr Mwape.

Kasama … Wednesday July 12, 2023 (SMART EAGLES)

Over 34, 000 new beneficiaries will be added on the Social Cash Transfer (SCT) facility and listing is ongoing in all the district of the Province, says Northern Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Lewis Mwape.



Mr. Mwape says Government stays committed to ensure that all citizens can afford basic necessities in their households.

“As government we acknowledge that Social Protection is essential to fight poverty, inequalities and vulnerability,” said Mr Mwape.

“The New Dawn Government under the leadership of His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zambia Mr Hakainde Hichilema is committed to transform the economy and improve the livelihood of citizens across the country.”



He said while implementing a number of Youth Empowerement programmes under the Constituency Development Fund, the Citizen Economic Empowerment Commission and many others, the New Dawn Administration understands that many elderly, chronically and People Living With Disabilities members of the community need government support in reducing vulnerability.



“The Provincial administration is monitoring the exercise in selected districts and it is fulfilling to engage community members that showed up in huge numbers to register under the programme. We urge all those that will be added under the programme to utilize the funds for the intended purpose; which is poverty alleviation, so that governments agenda can be realized,” he added.



“As government we are regularly updating and strengthening our monitoring and evaluation frameworks and adopting Results Approaches to ensure that Social Protection Floors achieve their intended Results with focus proper targeting.”

He called on all deserving citizens to register for this special facility.