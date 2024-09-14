over 420 civil servants have been sent home. Their removal is ethnic related- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Broken promises



Severe attack against national unity.



When he was elected in August 2021, he pledged to work to unite the country, to avoid discrimination and to afford economic and business opportunities to all.



He has done the opposite.



● over 420 civil servants have been sent home and have been parked at Public Service Management Division. Their removal is ethnic related. We have challenged the Public Protector to publish her findings of her investigations.



● he has threatened Democracy, instituted autocratic tendencies, shrunk the democratic space and actively fostered a dictatorship.



● he wants to shut social-media spaces by initiating draconian legislation purporting to curb hate speech and lies.



● he has promoted tribal and regional appointments. This is so perverse that Sean Tembo challenged Hichilema’s appointments of persons to key positions as this is manifestly tribal and regional and therefore, an abrogation of the Constitution and the spirit and national motto of One-Zambia-One Nation.



● business people have been denied opportunities or payments for work done, on the false allegations that they belong or are affiliated to the former ruling party.