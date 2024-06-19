OVER 44,000 METRIC TONS OF WHITE MAIZE DISTRIBUTED UNDER DROUGHT RESPONSE PLAN

The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit-DMMU- has so far distributed over 44,000 metric tons of white maize to 84 districts that have been hit by drought to avert hunger in the affected areas.

Updating the nation on implementation of the Drought Response Plan, Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa explains that of this amount, 3,706 metric tonnes has been distributed under the maize for the vulnerable component, while 12,013 metric tonnes has been distributed under the food for work component.

Mr. Mweetwa says under the community sales, over 360,000 metric tons of white maize has been sold as at June 7th 2024.

He says to boost the white maize stocks in the country, government has reached an initial agreement with the Tanzanian government to import 650,000 metric tons of white maize from that country.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mweetwa says government has also received support amounting to $13.31 million under the relief cash option and so far, over 92,000 households have been targeted to receive the support.