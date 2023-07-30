OVER 500 APPREHENDED IN LUSAKA CLEAN-UP OPERATION

Lusaka… Sunday July 30, 2023

The Department of Immigration has today, 30th July 2023, apprehended over 500 persons of different nationalities.

This was in a clean-up operation conducted by a combined team of Immigration Officers and Officers from other security wings.

The operation mainly targeted churches and aimed to rid Lusaka of illegal immigrants.

The areas covered included Mandevu, Barlastone, Matero and Libala.

The suspects are currently being screened at Edwin Imboela Stadium.

The Department will issue a comprehensive statement after the screening exercise.

The Department wishes to thank Officers from other Security Wings who were part of the operation for their continued support, without which the operation could have been challenging.

We are appealing to foreign nationals wishing to stay in the country to ensure they do so within the confines of the Law.

Namati H. Nshinka (Mr)

PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

255282/0977718155/[email protected]