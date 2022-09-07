500 fake teachers: AG reveals tutors used forged certificates to get jobs

OVER 500 teachers used fake documents to gain employment in the public service between 2017 and 2021 and got paid over K26 million.

A review of the minutes for the Ministry of Education appointments, promotions and disciplinary committee held in March 2018 revealed that in 2017, the Teaching Council of Zambia (TCZ), in conjunction with the Examinations Council of Zambia (ECZ), undertook a verification exercise and established that 501 practitioners used fake school certificates to gain employment in the public service.

According to the audit of government payroll for the financial years between December 2017 and