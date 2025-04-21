OVER 80 FARMERS IN KKOMA WARD SUFFER LOSS IN THEIR FIELDS DUE TO RAINS



Over 80 farmers in Kkoma Ward of Gwembe District have suffered devastating losses after torrential rains swept through the area yesterday, destroying heaped maize that was ready for harvest.



According to Area Councilor Emmanuel Nakajola, the unexpected downpour washed away the maize, leaving many farmers hopeless and uncertain about their food security this season.



Speaking to Chikuni Radio News, Mr. Nakajola said the most affected are farmers cultivating along the shores of Lake Kariba where the rains were most intense.





He has since called on district authorities to urgently move in and assess the extent of the damage, emphasizing the need for timely support and interventions to secure food supplies for the affected communities.



Councilor Nakajola stressed that despite the disaster, efforts must be made to ensure that the people remain food secure.



Chikuni FM