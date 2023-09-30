OVER 800 JCHX MINING CONSTRUCTION WORKERS UNDER ITS KCM PROJECT SENT ON FORCED LEAVE

By Michael Kaluba

Over 800 JCHX Mining Construction Group workers under its Konkola Copper Mines-KCM- project have been sent on forced leave after the company halted operations due to an accrued debt.

Mineworker’s Union of Zambia-MUZ- president Joseph Chewe has disclosed to phoenix news that JCHX has withdrawn labour from its KCM operation and has sent workers home.

Mr. Chewe has since called on KCM to quickly resume operations to curb all debt issues that have led to the withdrawal of labour.

And when contacted over the matter, JCHX Mining Human Resource Manager Aaron Sakala disclosed that the company has around 800 workers on its KCM project but declined to provide further details and instead referred all queries to the Chililabombwe district labour office.

Meanwhile, Copperbelt Province Labour Officer Constantine Mazimba disclosed that his office is aware that JCHX has sent workers on forced leave pending discussions with the mineworker unions.

PHOENIX NEWS