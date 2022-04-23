OVER 95,000 PROSPECTIVE TEACHERS APPLY FOR JOBS

By Memory Nyambe

The two weeks mass recruitment of thirty thousand teachers has officially come to an end with over ninety five thousand applications submitted.

Zambia Postal Services Postmaster General, Brighton Ngoma, has told Diamond News that so far the system has captured the enormous figures though they are subject to an audit to rule out double entries.

Mr. Ngoma says though the numbers may exceed the targeted thirty thousand vacancies, it will give the institution an opportunity to create a database for the Ministry of Education on how many qualified teachers and which group has the most numbers in terms of specialization in subjects.