OVER EIGHT HOURS OF RAINFALL LEAVES POOLS OF WATER IN CHOMA

…Mbabala Bridge submerged.

A straight more than eight hours and counting of rainfall in Choma has left a trail destruction and flooding, especially in areas like Overspill, Zambia, parts of Kamunza and Kachacha Compounds of the district.

In the outskirts, Mbabala Bridge has been submerged and impassable cutting off people of Namwala area from Choma’s business district.

Choma Mayor Javen Simoloka and the district government officials rush to the scene to assess the problem shortly after featuring on Byta FM’s Breakfast show.

Meanwhile, Overspill in Choma is among areas notorious for flash floods even during normal rainfall, but the sustained downpour starting Tuesday around 01:00 hours has caused havoc.

For now, the rains are showing little signs of letting down and the flooding continues, helped with a poor drainage system in most compounds in the Southern Provincial Headquarters.

Byta FM’s Daniel Nzumba Hang’andu and MacDonald Mayaba have shared the flooding in Overspill and Kamunza compounds respectively.

And Simoloka tells Byta FM exclusively that there is a problem in the district and the situation at Mbabala Bridge is severe.