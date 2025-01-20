OVER K2 MILLION CDF GRANTS APPROVED FOR KABWATA CONSTITUENCY



The government has approved K2, 478, 178.35 for the disbursement of the 2025 grants component of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) in Kabwata Constituency.





This significant allocation will benefit 87 cooperatives and clubs, empowering them to drive local economic growth and development.



The beneficiaries will invest in various income-generating activities, including Block Making, Farming, Village Banking, Poultry and other ventures.





By disbursing these grants, government aims to improve livelihoods, promote financial inclusion and enhance community development in Kabwata Constituency.



This investment is expected to have a positive impact on the community, promoting economic growth, poverty reduction and improved living standards





To this effect, the Lusaka City Council has oriented all the successful applicants of the program to educate them on grants and financial literacy, a crucial aspect CDF funds management.



We urge all beneficiaries to use the funds responsibly to achieve the desired economic and social benefits.





The Council is committed to implementing these programs and ensuring that the allocated funds are used effectively for the intended purposes.



Issued by

Chola Mwamba

Public Relations Manager

Lusaka City Council-LCC

20/01/2025