OVER K468 MILLION DISBURSED FOR SOCIAL CASH TRANSFER PROGRAMME

Lusaka, Saturday 30th April 2022

Ministry of Community Development and Social Services, have disbursed K468,275,607.49 for the Social Cash Transfer Programme for the payment cycle of March/April, 2022 to all the Districts.

Payments by the respective District Social Welfare Offices are currently under way and the beneficiaries are getting their funds.

President Hakainde Hichilema has announced that government remains committed to ameliorating the high cost of living especially for the most vulnerable in the society.

“A total of 973,323 households on the programme are being paid through these funds translating into 4,866,615 people being reached resulting in enhanced food security, health, nutrition economic independence and financial inclusion to the most vulnerable in society”, the head of state posted on his on his Facebook.

President Hichilema however said government’s ultimate goal is for complete financial and economic independence for citizens through the various policies being implemented including human capital development which is primarily driven by free education.

“The private sector will need human resources, this is the reason we have more bursary beneficiaries at University through resources recovered through our corruption fight” the head of state stated.

He urged Zambians to get involved in the quest to make the county better.