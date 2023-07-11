OVER K5 MILLION REALIZED FROM BLACK MOUNTAIN OPERATIONS

Operations at the famous black mountain in Kitwe realized over K5 million to the District Commissioner’s Office for onward distribution to beneficiary cooperatives, before activities halted late last year.

Kitwe District Commissioner Lawrence Mwanza tells Phoenix News that from February 2022, when the consortium began mining at the site, up to 400 cooperatives were paid between K10,000 and K15,000 from the over K5 million realized.

Mr. Mwanza however says the money was insufficient to meet the demand for empowerment, and that more cooperatives have been visiting his office in the hope of accessing these funds, which ran out last year.

He has explained that some of the funds were spent on a training programme for beneficiaries on how to effectively manage the few resources they were given and clarifies that what is now left at the site belongs to Nkana alloy who own the black mountain.

After four months of operation, the Black Mountain Consortium disbursed about K1.5 million to the Kitwe District Commissioner’s Office in June of last year allowing 110 cooperatives and other target groups to obtain empowerment of around K10,000 startup each group.

Credit : PHOENIX NEWS