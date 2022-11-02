OVERLOOKING INSULTS, IS A VIRTUE – APPEAL TO OUR PRESIDENT- CHISHALA KATEKA

OVERLOOKING INSULTS, IS A VIRTUE – APPEAL TO OUR PRESIDENT.

2 November 2022

Last night around 19:00 hours, 1 November 2022, I went to visit Saboi Imboela at Chilenje Police for that is when I learnt of her incarceration. I was allowed to see her for only a few minutes, hand over the water, drinks and some light foodstuffs that I had taken then had to leave.

On my way back, I was rather sad and kept wondering – when did we get to this? Why has our politics become so toxic?

I have found some comments by Saboi Imboela regarding the President, rather provocative to say the least, but should the response to her (and other people’s) provocative comments always be met with heavy handedness?

We know what the law says about the defamation of the President, but which President has not been insulted? All previous Zambian Presidents have been insulted and defamed but they chose to take another path, they opted to overlook those that insulted them.

Other meanings for ‘overlook’ include:

◦ to deliberately ignore

◦ disregard

◦ take no notice of

◦ turn a blind ear to

◦ excuse

◦ pardon

It is always the bigger person – in this case the President – that does the overlooking.

Mr President, these arrests are sending a very wrong signal. Of course there are many that will be in support of this arrest, but there are many as well that are shocked at this action. What do we as a nation gain from this? Are we not providing ourselves with yet another point to be divided over?

Mr President please have the heart of overlooking such. Komulekabo koba achamba – twakomba ba President.

#ZambiaOurHeritage

CHISHALA KATEKA

CHISHALA KATEKA

President – New Heritage Party