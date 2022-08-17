OWNER, CHARLES LOYANA, OF 48 HOUSES DIDN’T OBTAIN A LOAN

Witness says 51 houses couple didn’t have loans

A witness has told court that the couple accused of concealing 51 houses never had loans in 2020.

Thomas Kamunu, an assistant information technology and data management officer at Credit Reference Bureau Limited, narrated that information at the firm showed that the duo never had loans.

Charles Loyana, a senior accountant in the Ministry of Finance, and his wife, Susan Sinkala, an assistant accountant at the Ministry of Works and Supply, are charged with corrupt practices involving concealment and possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

It is alleged that between 2012 and 2019, while working with other unknown people, the couple concealed 51 properties valued K37,916,000, properties suspected to be proceeds of crime.