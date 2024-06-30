By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Owner of Private Egypt released by Zambian authorities named as Militia leader behind a new City

Egyptian militia leader Organi unveils plans for ‘Sisi City’ at Israel border

The businessman also declares himself as head of umbrella tribal federation with Abdel Fattah el-Sisi as ‘honorary president’.

Sisi City was announced by businessman and Sinai militia leader Ibrahim al-Organi on Wednesday, and is scheduled to be built on the site of al-Arjaa, a village in southern Rafah adjacent to the Egypt-Israel border.

Organi has been under scrutiny since the Israeli war on Gaza began, due to the exorbitant fees his companies charge Palestinians fleeing the war to Egypt, and to aid trucks entering the enclave.