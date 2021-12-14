By Darius Choonya

The State has made an amendment to the indictment in which the proprietors of the infamous 48 houses, Charles Mukomena Loyana and his wife Susan Sinkala are facing two charges of corrupt practices involving K37 million.

The indictment is now indicating 51 houses and the accused are expected to take their plea this morning before the Lusaka magistrate court.

In the first count, Mr. Loyana aged 51 and Mrs Loyana aged 46 of House Number 2728 off Shantumbu Road, Chalala in Lusaka are accused of concealing Property suspected to be proceeds of crime contrary to section 71 Sub Section 1 of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act No. 19 of 2010.

In the second, the duo is charged with One Count of Possession of Property suspected to be proceeds of crime contrary to section 71 Sub Section 1 of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act No. 19 of 2010.

Details are that on dates unknown but between 1st January 2012 and 30th June 2019, Mr. Loyana, Senior Accountant at the Ministry of Finance and Mrs. Loyana, an Assistant Accountant at the Ministry of Works and Supply jointly and whilst acting together with others unknown, did conceal and possess 51 properties valued at Thirty-Seven Million, Nine Hundred and Sixteen Thousand Kwacha (K 37,916,000.00), properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

The said properties are located in Lusaka’s Chalala area.