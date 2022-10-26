OWNERS OF SHOPEE MALL ONLINE SHOP LEFT THE COUNTRY ON OCTOBER 19, 2022 – SAYS POLICE

POLICE INVESTIGATING SHOPEE ONLINE SHOP THEFT

An investigation has been instituted in the alleged case of theft which was reported by two employees of a Lusaka based company called Shopee Mall Limited which occurred on 25th October, 2022.

Shopee Mall Company Limited was an online platform where people could buy and sell products, with individuals having no physical access to the products but benefited some percentage when their purchased products were resold by the company.

Clients were also given a percentage whenever the person they recruited bought a product.

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Danny Mwale, says preliminary findings have revealed that the said company was incorporated on July 28, 2022 and was duly registered with all relevant authorities.

Mwale explains that a check by Police officers at Shopee Mall Limited offices located at Arcades Shopping Mall in Lusaka revealed that the offices were deserted.

He adds that further investigations indicate that the suspected owners left the country on 19th October, 2022, saying Police are yet to establish how much money was allegedly swindled from unsuspecting individuals.