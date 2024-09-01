OYV CALLS FOR REPEAL OF LAWS ON COMPENSATION FOR WRONGLY IMPRISONED INDIVIDUALS

By Nonhlanhla Phuti

Operation Young Vote -OYV- has called for a repeal of laws surrounding compensation for wrongly imprisoned individuals to prevent the ruling UPND from exploiting the treasury through compensation claims.

The state this week agreed to award 17 UPND members K600, 000 each as damages for false imprisonment through a consent judgment.

However, OYV Executive Director Guess Nyirenda has expressed concern about the weaknesses in the Zambian laws, noting that individuals and groups in power often exploit these deficiencies for their own selfish gains with the precedent set by UPND worrying.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Nyirenda has noted how a number of Zambians have been unlawfully arrested but have not been awarded any financial damages as is been done to UPND cadres.

He is of the view that to address this disparity, there is need to amend certain aspects of the law to ensure equitable treatment for all individuals which include, establishing mechanisms that allow all victims of wrongful imprisonment to seek compensation, thereby avoiding the abuse of the legal system by those in power.

