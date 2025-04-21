OYV CONCERNED ABOUT DELAYED ELECTORAL REFORMS AHEAD OF 2026 POLLS



The Operation Young Vote-OYV has expressed concern over government’s slow pace in implementing critical recommendations made by the European Union Electoral Observation Mission-EU EOM following the 2021 general elections, with just months to go before the 2026 elections.



OYV Executive Director Guess Nyirenda has warned that failure to review the Public Order Act and enact the long overdue Political Parties Bill could leave serious gaps in the country’s electoral framework.



In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Nyirenda has stressed that without modern legal safeguards for constitutional freedoms such as association and movement, citizens and opposition parties will continue to face undue limitations.



He has since urged lawmakers and stakeholders to initiate inclusive, citizen driven consultations aimed at making substantial progress and ensuring a credible electoral process in 2026.



Mr Nyirenda has also emphasized the urgent need to adopt the Political Parties Bill, which includes provisions for enhancing representation of youth, women and persons with disabilities.



In 2021, the EU EOM outlined six key reforms for implementation ahead of the next elections, which include enacting campaign finance legislation with clear reporting requirements, and eliminating undue campaign advantages enjoyed by the incumbent President and Vice-President to ensure a level playing field for all contenders.



