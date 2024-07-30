OYV URGES UKA TO QUICKLY APPOINT ALLIANCE LEADER TO AVOID LOSING VOTER SUPPORT IN 2026

Operation Young Vote –OYV-has urged the opposition United Kwacha Alliance –UKA- to expedite the appointment of their alliance leader, warning that further delays could result in a significant loss of voter support in the 2026 general election.

In an interview with Phoenix News, OYV Executive Director Guess Nyirenda has reminded the alliance on the importance of giving the electorate ample time to evaluate and accept a leader, which is critical for gaining their trust.

Mr Nyirenda is of the view that by now, the alliance should have been actively promoting their leader to the Zambian public in preparation for the 2026 general elections.

He stressed that the success of the alliance is based on the acceptance of the person to be selected as its leader, underscoring the urgency of unveiling the leader without further delay.

