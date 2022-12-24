PAC CLEARS EX HOME AFFAIRS PS MASIYE BANDA OVER MIKALILE, AVIC

The Parliamentary Accounts Committee (PAC) has cleared former Ministry of Home Affairs Permanent Secretary MASIYE Banda of all wrong doing.

Mr Banda was recently summoned to explain the role he played in awarding contracts to AVIC International Holdings Corporation and MIKALILE Trading which have come and under scrutiny in their hearings.

The PAC early this month demanded that Mr Banda should appear before it to explain how AVIC was awarded a contract of ver USD$323 million for the design and construction of 2, 350 housing units for the security wings countrywide.

Note: Check the daily mail of today 23 December 2022 for me details of this story.