PACRA WARNS OVER 300,000 FIRMS OF DEREGISTRATION RISK



Over 300,000 firms risk being deregistered by the Patents and Companies Registration Agency (PACRA) for non-compliance after failing to file annual returns for two consecutive years.





PACRA Director of Corporate Planning and Compliance, Sunduzwayo Zimba, said the Agency has issued notices to affected companies, which have been given 30 days to comply or risk being deregistered.



Zimba said the Agency is concerned that out of over 500,000 registered business names and limited companies on the PACRA database, over 300,000 have not been filing annual returns.





He noted that the agency has been reminding affected firms for a long time through bulk messaging and sending notices but to no avail.



Zimba told Byta FM that the move is pursuant to the Companies Act No. 10 of 2017 and the Registration of Business Names Act No. 16 of 2011.





He explained that the Companies Act and Registration of Business Names Act provide for the filing of annual returns by entities within three months of their financial year end.





Business names are required to pay only K111.20 in annual returns, while limited companies are required to pay K266.67, which rises to about K410 with penalties in the event of default.