Paid retired teachers told to vacate institutional houses!

Government has directed that retired teachers who have received their terminal benefits should vacate institutional houses to give an opportunity to serving educators to be accommodated.



Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary Joel Kamoko said in an interview that he does not expect to see retired teachers occupying government houses after receiving their packages.



Mr Kamoko said institutional houses are for serving public service workers, hence the need for retirees who receive their dues to seek accommodation elsewhere.



“I want to instruct all those who will receive payments to pave way for [serving] teachers by vacating the houses,” he said.

Mr Kamoko noted that some people have a tendency of holding on to.

-Zambia Daily Mail