‘Painful blow to our defence’: Ukrainians react to US aid pause

There’s been shock and dismay in Ukraine following Washington’s move to halt weapons supplies.

“This is a catastrophe, and we saw it coming,” MP Oleksiy Honcharenko says. He argues, however, that “not all is lost” and Ukraine must “fight for peace, not capitulation”.

“Roosevelt and Churchill are turning in their graves. America has sided with the global evil,” activist and blogger Yuri Kasyanov says.

MP Volodymyr Aryev calls the move a “very painful blow to our defence”.

Journalist Taras Buzak says: “Trump is an open Kremlin agent, what improvement in relations can we talk about?”

Blogger Leonid Shvets writes: “Thank you America! You have gone mad.”