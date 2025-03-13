Pakistan Army Rescues Over 300 Hostages From Hijacked Train

Pakistan’s military on Wednesday freed more than 300 people after they were held hostage by militants who hijacked a passenger train in Balochistan.

According to a military spokesperson, Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the notorious Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) hijacked the train on Tuesday and killed 21 civilian hostages and four soldiers before they arrived at their destination.

However, the rescue operation led to the death of 33 militants and the rescue of over 300 passengers.

The BLA, designated as a terrorist organisation by Pakistan, the US, and the UK, has been engaged in a long-standing insurgency, demanding greater autonomy or independence for Balochistan.

The group claims that Pakistan exploits the province’s natural resources while neglecting its development.

This is the first time the BLA has hijacked a train, though it has previously attacked railway stations and military installations.

Officials reported that at least 100 passengers on board were security personnel.

The militants had demanded the release of Baloch political prisoners and threatened to execute hostages if their demands were not met within 48 hours.

They attacked the train near a mountain tunnel, blowing up a section of the tracks and opening fire.

A survivor, Ishaq Noor, narrated the terrifying incident to the BBC: “We held our breath throughout the firing, not knowing what would happen next.”

The report said communication was hindered due to the remote location’s lack of internet and mobile coverage.

In response, the military deployed helicopters and hundreds of troops to carry out the rescue mission.

The troops regained control of the train and ensured the safety of the remaining passengers.