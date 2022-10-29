Pakistan’s Prime Minister And Zimbabwe’s President In Twitter War

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has responded to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s “Mr Bean” jibe which he threw after Zimbabwe senior men’s cricket team’s monumental win over Pakistan at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup which is currently underway in Australia.

The Chevrons beat Pakistan by one run in a Super 12 Group 2 match on Thursday.

Congratulating the team on his social media pages, Mnangagwa joked about Pakistan sending a fake Mr Bean to Zimbabwe.

What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr Bean…#PakvsZim

Responding to Mnangagwa’s tweet, Pakistan’s leader Shahbaz Sharif congratulated Zimbabwe and also told the country’s leader that they will bounce back.

We may not have the real Mr Bean, but we have a real cricketing spirit .. and we Pakistanis have a funny habit of bouncing back:) Mr President: Congratulations. Your team played really well today.

The Chronicle reports that the joke about “Mr Bean” emanated after a Pakistan man named Asif Muhammed travelled to Zimbabwe in 2016 and is a lookalike of the iconic British actor Rowan Atkinson.

The Pakistan national presented himself as Atkinson and “duped” a number of people present at the event.

Ahead of the match on Thursday, the Pakistan Cricket Board uploaded a post on its official Twitter account of the team’s players practising before the Zimbabwe match.

A Zimbabwean Twitter user responded by saying they were looking to settle scores with Pakistan on the cricket field as revenge for the Asian country sending a fake Mr Bean. He wrote: