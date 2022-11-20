PALABANA UNIVERSITY ADDED ON THE STUDENTS’ LOAN SCHEME

By Prudence Siabana

The Higher Education Loans and Scholarships board has added Palabana University on the loan scheme starting next year.

Board Senior Corporate Communications Officer Chiselwa Kawanda says the Higher Education Loans and Scholarships Board will advertise for 150 student loans for the 2022/2023 academic year at Palabana University for applicants who completed grade 12 in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Ms Kawanda says the addition of Palabana University brings the total number of universities being supported to 8 among them, Chalimbana University, Copperbelt University, Kapasa Makasa University, Kwame Nkrumah University, Mukuba University, Mulungushi University and University of Zambia.

PHOENIX NEWS