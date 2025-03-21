Pam Bondi and Kash Patel caught in ‘tense’ exchange over Epstein files failure

Attorney General Pam Bondi reportedly had a “tense private exchange” with FBI Director Kash Patel over a failure to release files on sexual trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

On Thursday, ABC News reported that Bondi confronted Patel earlier this week.

“In tense private exchanges earlier this week, Bondi pressed FBI Director Kash Patel to do more to release still-secret information from the case involving one of the most infamous sex-trafficking criminals in modern history,” the ABC News report said, citing unnamed sources.

A previous attempt to release files related to Epstein blew up in Bondi’s face after she invited conservative influencers to the White House only to provide them with information that was already public.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) called the stunt a “complete disappointment.”

“The Epstein files were released in an unprofessional manner with paid, partisan social media influencers to curate their binders for us,” right-wing influencer Laura Loomer wrote on X. “I can’t trust anything in the binder. Neither should you.”