PAMELA CHISUMPA’S ALLEGED ABDUCTOR DECLARED FIT FOR TRIAL

By Grace Chaile Lesoetsa

JAMES Bwalya, one of the alleged abductors of Pamela Chisumpa and 12 others,has been declared physically fit to stand trial.

According to a latest review conducted on May 29,2023, by Consultant Orthopedic and Spine surgeon, University Teaching Hospitals-Adult,Dr Brian Sonkwe, Bwalya’s spine condition had significantly improved.

Bwalya sustained a spinal cord injury when he allegedly attempted to escape from Mwembeshi Maximum Correctional Facility in February,this year.

“He reports significant reduction in the pain at the sight of injury. He is mobile in a corset and without walking aid or assistance. The tenderness reduced at the site of the injury and now continued to L2-L4 ,”

“The neurology has remained the same as of the last review . X-ray does not show any significant increase in the deformity,” read the report,” read the report,” read the report.

Dr Sonkwe, however, recommended Bwalya to sit continuously maximum of two hours in a corset .

He should also avoid strenuous activities like lifting loads and bending jobs.

Based on the new report,Judge Charles Kafunda declared Bwalya fit to stand trial.

Justice Kafunda adjourned the matter to June 5,2023,for taking of plea .

Bwalya is jointly accused with Mathews Sikaonga, for alleged abduction of 13 women whom they kept for months at a house in Chalala,Lusaka.

The duo are charged with 54 counts which include abduction, rape, assult and aggregated robbery.

They are represented by a private lawyer, Osborne Ngoma.