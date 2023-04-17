PAMELA’S ABDUCTORS REPORT AVAILED.

A psychiatrist Patrick Musoni from Chainama hills has concluded that one of the two men accused of abducting a mobile money agent Pamela Chisumpe and 12 others girls is mentally fit to stand trial.

Dr Musoni says Mathews Sikaonga is fit to stand trial as he did not deplict any features of mental illness while James Bwalya is not fit to stand trial as had a conduct disorder during his childhood which developed to an anti social personality disorder.

The doctor was speaking when he explained his findings after conducting a mental examination on the two accused men to determine whether they fit to understand trial proceddings.

Credit: Prime TV