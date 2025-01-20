PANIC AS LUNGU LEAVES THE COUNTRY



There was panic as Sixth president Edgar Lungu left the country on Sunday, 19th January 2025.



This is the second time Lungu is traveling out of the country since leaving office in 2021 as attempts before have not been successful.





The State seems to have difficulties blocking him as it would have painted the already tented Zambia”s human rights standing on the eve of the visit byUnited Nations Human Rights Rapporteur to verify the growing reports of human rights violations.



According to a local Investigative publication, Zambia Whisleblower, State House is alleged to have issued an Exit Alert but with demands.





That authorities at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport without fail must establish Lungu’s destination, perpose of visit and who is in his delegation.



Lungu in October 2023 announced his return to active politics and in November of 2024 he was unveiled as the presidential candidate for opposition alliance, Tonse.





Weeks later on December 10, 2024 the Constitutional Court reversed its three previous decisions and ruled that Lungu does not qualify to contest any future elections.





Lungu in response said he was opting on Plan B which whose details he has kept to his chest assuring the plan shall deliver in 2026.



Zambian Eye, 19th January 2025.