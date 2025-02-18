‘Panic’ in Ukraine as leaked confidential Trump peace plan astounds

The UK-based Telegraph newspaper has obtained a copy of a proposed peace plan being pitched by the Trump administration to Ukraine that has reportedly set off “panic” in Kyiv.

As the Telegraph writes, the plan delivered to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week would “amount to the US economic colonization of Ukraine, in legal perpetuity” and also “implies a burden of reparations that cannot possibly be achieved.”

In sum the plan would guarantee the United States half of the revenues generated by the extraction of resources in Ukraine going forward, as well as half of revenues generated by “all new licenses issued to third parties” in the country.

While Zelenskyy had in the past proposed developing a partnership with the United States to extract key minerals in his country, the proposed deal goes far beyond anything he pitched to President Donald Trump in recent months.

According to the Telegraph, “Trump’s demands would amount to a higher share of Ukrainian GDP than reparations imposed on Germany at the Versailles Treaty, later whittled down at the London Conference in 1921, and by the Dawes Plan in 1924.” At the same time, Trump plans to entirely let Russia off the hook for its invasion of Ukraine three years ago that has resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths in both countries.