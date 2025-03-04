PAOG PRESIDING BISHOP CALLS ON GOVERNMENT TO REDUCE TURNOVER TAX IN SUPPORT OF SMALL BUSINESSES



Pentecostal Assemblies of God (PAOG), Presiding Bishop JOSHUA BANDA, has urged the government to consider reducing turnover tax to support small businesses.





Speaking yesterday during the consecration service of newly elected PAOG Northern Province Bishop KALUBA NGOSA, Bishop BANDA expressed concern that the increased turnover tax is negatively impacting cross-border traders and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).





He observed that lowering the tax to at least 3 percent will create a more favorable business environment for traders.





Meanwhile, Northern Province Minister LEONARD MBAO, in a speech read on his behalf by Northern Province Agriculture Coordinator DERRICK SIMUKANZYE, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to working with the clergy to foster national development.





MR. MBAO acknowledged the church’s crucial role in supplementing government efforts, particularly in job creation and promoting moral values.





He also commended the Pentecostal Church for its contributions in running schools, health facilities, and supporting the less privileged in Northern Province and across the country.



RADIO MANO