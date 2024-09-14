Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

Papa G Dies



Sad to learn of the passing of veteran South African actor, Darlington Michaels.



The veteran actor was best known for his role as flamboyant gangster Georgie “Papa G” Zamdela in the SABC3 soapie Isidingo.



He visited us at the Zambian High Commission in Pretoria. He later travelled to Zambia to conduct acting clinics. He made immense contribution to the entertainment industry.



May His Soul Rest in Eternal Peace.