PARAMILITARY OFFICERS DISPATCHED TO ZAMBEZI DISTRICT FOLLOWING REPORTS OF CONFLICT BETWEEN THE LUNDA AND LUVALE PEOPLE

Inspector General of Police Graphael Musamba has dispatched paramilitary officers to Zambezi district in North Western Province in order to reinforce officers in maintaining law and order.

This follows reports of violence which has left some structures in some areas destroyed and some people injured as a result of the conflict between the Lunda and Luvale people.

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale has confirmed that police in the area have recorded 25 different cases ranging from assault, malicious damage to property, arson and unlawful wounding with two of the injured victims admitted to Zambezi District Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

Mr. Mwale says no arrest has been made so far as investigations are still ongoing and says the situation is currently reported to be calm as police have intensified patrols.

A wave of chiefdom infighting has erupted in Zambezi district, particularly, in the run up to the Likumbi Lya Mize Traditional Ceremony scheduled for this weekend in the district.

PHOENIX NEWS