PARAMOUNT CHIEF MPEZENI CALLS FOR UNITY OF PURPOSE

Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni speaking people of Eastern Province has called for unity of purpose among Zambians.

Paramount Chief Mpezeni explains that no meaningful development can be achieved in a divided nation.

Chief Mpezeni said this when Lands and Natural Resources Minister Elijah Muchima called on him.

Speaking through his Spokesperson Ambassador George Zulu, the traditional leader has since hinted that he will soon hold a press briefing where he will elaborate more on the issue.

Meanwhile Mr Muchima has condemned some tribal elements forming regional groupings aimed at dividing the spirit of one Zambia one Nation.

Mr. Muchima has urged well means Zambians to reject attempts by any group to bring about disconnect among the citizenry.

ZCCM-IH Board Chairperson Bishop John Mambo and Late President Michael Sata’s senior security officer Judge Ngoma, among others, also attended the meeting