PARAMOUNT CHIEF MPEZENI CONDEMNS PF MPS



INKOSI Yamakhosi Mphezeni IV has criticized some PF Members of Parliament (MPs) for spending more time criticising government in the National Assembly than fulfilling their duties to the people they represent.



The traditional leader stated that many PF MPs engage in debates on irrelevant issues that do not address the real concerns facing their constituencies.





Speaking on the urgent need for government action to rehabilitate dams in his area, the traditional leader emphasized that his advocacy on such matters stems from his responsibility to voice the needs of his people.



He pointed out that while some opposition politicians seek the position of MP, they often fail to properly represent their communities.





However, Inkosi Yamakhosi Mphezeni commended government for its swift response in addressing the rehabilitation of dams across the country, including those in his chiefdom.



He said this when Permanent Secretary for Administration in the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Maambo Hamaundu, paid a curtesy call at his Emphendukeni Palace.