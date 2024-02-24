“DON’T POLITICIZE THE DROUGHT”

Paramount Chief MPEZENI has urged politicians not to politicize the drought.

Paramount Chief MPEZENI says the drought is an act of God and that everyone must work with the government to find ways of ensuring food security for all Zambians .

Speaking when President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA paid a courtesy call on him at his Laweni Palace in Kasenengwa District this morning, Paramount Chief MPEZENI said every well meaning Zambian must work with the government to find a solution to the drought.

He said as a traditional leader, he works with the government of the day to deliver development to the people.

The traditional leader said people in Eastern Province are happy that President HICHILEMA is gracing the Ncwala ceremony.

And President HICHILEMA said the solution to the dry spell is investing in irrigation farming.

President HICHILEMA said investing in irrigation will reduce the pressure placed on rain fed agriculture.

He said the government is working hard to ensure that it provides development to all parts of the country.

President HICHILEMA disclosed that the government will invest in agriculture in North Western, Northern and Luapula Provinces to increase food production.

The President also met various chiefs who are in Eastern Province to witness the Ncwala ceremony of the Ngoni people.

During the meeting, Senior Chief NZAMANE of Chipata District said all traditional leaders in the area are working with the government to find solutions to the many challenges the country is facing.

Senior Chief NZAMANE said the government must not listen to critics but focus on developing the country.

This afternoon, President HICHILEMA is expected to officiate at the Ncwala ceremony which will be held at MTENGULENI arena in Chipata District.

ZNBC