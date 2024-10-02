PARAMOUNT CHIEF MPEZENI RALLIES BEHIND PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA

Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni speaking people has thrown his weight behind President Hakainde Hichilema, urging all Zambians to support him in navigating the current drought crisis.

“President Hichilema didn’t cause the drought, but he’s doing everything possible to serve the people,” Chief Mpezeni said during a courtesy call on Minister of Water Development and Sanitation, Hon. Collins Nzovu, at his Lusaka office.

“I appeal to all Zambians to support the President during this challenging time. Let’s not politicize the drought; instead, let’s rally behind the government.”

Chief Mpezeni praised President Hichilema’s mature handling of the drought crisis, citing the provision of financial support to affected communities. He contrasted this with the previous administration’s response to load shedding, recalling how they told people to “go and urinate in the Kariba.”

The Paramount Chief also distanced himself from the opposition, reaffirming his support for the current government. “What can the opposition offer beyond politics?” he asked.

Minister Nzovu expressed gratitude for Chief Mpezeni’s endorsement, saying, “A friend in need is a friend indeed. This visit demonstrates your love for Zambia and commitment to its people’s well-being.”

T.F