PARAMOUNT CHIEF MPEZENI SAYS NO TRADITIONAL LEADER IN HIS OR HER RIGHT SENSES CAN WORK WITH THE OPPOSITION



Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni speaking people of Eastern Province says no chief, in his or her right senses can choose to work with the opposition, unless they do not want to bring development to their people.



Speaking when Local Government and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Technical Services Nicholas phiri called on him at his Ipendukeni palace in Chipata district today, Chief Mpezeni says this is because development for the local people can only be delivered when traditional leaders collaborate with the government of the day.



The traditional leader clarified that it is impossible for development to be extended to any land working in collaboration with the opposition as they are not decision makers.



Chief Mpezeni further appealed to government through the ministry of agriculture to ensure they deliver farming inputs to the farmers on time as the hunger situation in his area is getting worse.



Meanwhile, Mr. Phiri who was in the company of Acting Permanent Secretary for eastern province, Dr. Lewis Mwape said government remains committed in working with traditional leaders in driving development, with a current focus of hunger elimination.



PHOENIX NEWS